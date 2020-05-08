PODCAST: The future of tourism in West Cork and music from the Ilen Vibe choir

--

As West Cork grapples with the idea of a ‘new normal’ which will no doubt have a massive impact on its tourism industry, news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by three people who all have ‘skin in the game’, – Helen Collins, of the Taste of West Cork food festival; Neil Grant, manager of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery and recently elected TD for Fianna Fáil, Christopher O’Sullivan, is in Clonakilty.

Siobhan also reviews this week's paper with Southern Star editor Con Downing.

PLUS we have music from The Ilen Vibes choir. Watch their performance in full here