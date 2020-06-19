PODCAST: Singer/songwriter Mick Flannery on life in lockdown & his new album 'Alive - Cork Opera House 2019'

--

On this week's podcast, Niall O'Driscoll chats to Blarney singer/songwriter Mick Flannery, who is doing a very generous deed with the proceeds of his new album 'Alive - Cork Opera House 2019' to help his band and crew who have been off work due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Mick also talks to us about his own experiences of life in lockdown and performs a new track for us called Minnesota.

Southern Star editor Con Downing joins Niall to review this week's Southern Star.

Mick Flannery’s seventh album ‘Alive - Cork Opera House 2019’ comes out 24th July 2020. Pre-order now at: https://shor.by/aSPR