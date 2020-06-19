News

PODCAST: Singer/songwriter Mick Flannery on life in lockdown & his new album 'Alive - Cork Opera House 2019'

June 19th, 2020 9:16 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

--

On this week's podcast, Niall O'Driscoll chats to Blarney singer/songwriter Mick Flannery, who is doing a very generous deed with the proceeds of his new album 'Alive - Cork Opera House 2019' to help his band and crew who have been off work due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Mick also talks to us about his own experiences of life in lockdown and performs a new track for us called Minnesota.

Southern Star editor Con Downing joins Niall to review this week's Southern Star.

Mick Flannery’s seventh album ‘Alive - Cork Opera House 2019’ comes out 24th July 2020. Pre-order now at: https://shor.by/aSPR

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.