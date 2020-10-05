PODCAST: Singer and producer Iarla Ó Lionáird of Afro Celt Sound System & The Gloaming on growing up in Cúil Aodha, his varied career and making music during the pandemic

--

Cúil Aodha singer and producer Iarla Ó Lionáird is this week's guest.

Ó Lionáird is a former member of the hugely successful Afro Celt Sound System while in more recent years he has been a member of the traditional/folk supergroup The Gloaming.

He spoke at length to Southern Star Creative Manager Niall O'Driscoll about growing up in Cúil Aodha, his varied career and making music from his home near Inistioge in Co Kilkenny during the pandemic.

News Editor Siobhan Cronin also reviews this week's Southern Star which features a dramatic photo of the convent fire in Skibbereen on its front page.

This week's music is from composer Linda Buckley's brand new album 'From Ocean's Floor' – which features our guest Iarla Ó Lionáird and the Crash Ensemble.

Linda is from Kinsale originally and comes from a very musical family of nine. She is currently based in Glasgow, where she lectures in music. This piece is called Gealach agus Grian – the sun and moon.

