PODCAST: Seven Oceans swimming legend Steve Redmond on his 40km swim from Baltimore to the Fastnet Rock

On this week's podcast Siobhan Cronin chats to sea swimmer Steve Redmond who was the first person to complete the Seven Oceans challenge and just over a week ago he became the first person to swim to the Fastnet and back. Although he always praises his backroom team and family for encouraging him, there is no doubt he is one of the world’s most determined and successful sea swimmers. He chats to us about his passion for the ocean, his training regime and shares some of his technique tips, too.

This week we will also have some new music from Ardfield singer songwriter Alan Tobin, who records under the name ADT. Listen to Alan's new single in full here: adtrecordings.bandcamp.com

Plus Siobhan and Jack McCarron review this week's Southern Star.