PODCAST: Save Our Skibbereen campaigner Brendan McCarthy on the plastics factory that never was, environmental plans for the town, and how Covid has impacted on West Cork’s schools and the festival circuit

This week’s interview is with Skibbereen man Brendan McCarthy.

It is now a year since SOS, the ‘Save Our Skibbereen’ group, was successful in its bid to halt the construction of a plastics factory in the town.

News editor Siobhan Cronin chats to Brendan, a campaigner, a teacher and chair of the local arts festival, about the SOS campaign, some interesting environmental plans for the town, and how Covid has impacted on West Cork’s schools and the festival circuit.

We're also dipping into our Southern Star Sessions vault for this week's musical treat.

Star Creative manager Niall O’Driscoll has chosen a track from singer-songwriter Eve Clague. Eve is from Clonakilty and comes from a very musical background as both her father Les and her brother Sam are accomplished musicians and composers in their own right.

This song is taken from her 2019 EP Young Naive Me

This song was recorded in our Skibbereen studio just over a year ago, in August 2019. It’s her EP’s title track, Young Naive Me. For more see Eve Clague Music on Facebook.