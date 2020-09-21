PODCAST: RTÉ broadcaster Jacqui Hurley on her new book, the importance of sport & family life during lockdown

--

This week’s podcast interview is with Ballinhassing woman and sports broadcaster, RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley.

Jacqui has just published her first book aimed at children, and teaching them about the importance of equality in Sport.

It’s called Girls Play Too and she speaks to Emma Connolly about writing, family life during lockdown and her passion for all things sporty.

They also touch on her career beginnings at Limerick's Live95 and her love of coming home to Cork.

News editor Siobhan Cronin also reviews this week's Southern Star plus we have music from Ballinascarthy-based composer/performer Emily Magner Hurley.

Emily is an accomplished musician and a former composer in residence at the International Choral Festival.

