PODCAST: Nutritionist Majella O'Neill on safeguarding our health and well-being during the pandemic & music from Alan Tobin

--

On this week's Podcast News Editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Life & Community Editor Emma Connolly to review this week's Southern Star.

In Part two Emma chats to Skibbereen nutritionist Majella O'Neill who gives us some great advice on how to safeguard our health and well-being during the pandemic.

PLUS Ardfield singer-songwriter Alan Tobin, part of the band LOWMountain, launches his debut single this weekend, and we get a taster of the song, Even the Sun Don't Shine on Lonely Hearts in Shadow. Listen to the track on Spotify now: https://spoti.fi/3cXxrNw