As the 2020 General Election draws closer, we're joined in studio by Goleen TD Michael Collins who is bidding to win his second term in office. He joins Siobhan Cronin to chat through his list of election promises.

Our reporter Kieran O'Mahony catches up with County Mayor Christopher O'Sullivan as he enters the race for the Dáil for the first time.

Later in the podcast we hear from youth activist Alicia O'Sullivan and find out what young voters are after.