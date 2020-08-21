PODCAST: Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation CEO, Patrick Murphy on fears for the industry

--

This week’s interview is with Skibbereen man Patrick Murphy, the outspoken chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation.

This is a very challenging time for the industry, dealing with Covid, Brexit coming fast down the tracks, and general fears for the future of the industry.

News editor Siobhan Cronin spoke to Patrick to hear his ‘take’ on these issues and why he believes a no-deal Brexit could mean ‘Game Over’ for an industry that account for 84% of Beara’s economy – with similar figures in other coastal areas of West Cork.

Local singer songwriter Brian Casey is our musical treat and Siobhan also reviews this week's Star.