PODCAST: Independent TD Michael Collins on life in politics, abortion, separation & priests marrying

On this week's podcast we're joined by Mizen’s Independent TD Michael Collins, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016.

A very consistent contributor in Leinster House, he is also involved in the high profile buses to Northern Ireland which bring people from Cork and Kerry to Belfast for cataract operations.

We also have some new music from three members of a Ballydehob family who cover a wonderful John Prine song, in tribute to the late American singer songwriter, who had strong links with Ireland.