PODCAST: Guitarist, producer and composer Bill Shanley on the state of the music industry

On this week's podcast we're chatting to Clonakilty's Bill Shanley – a renowned session guitarist, producer and composer for over 30 years who has performed all over the world with the likes of Mary Black, Paul Brady, Ray Davies and Gilbert O'Sullivan. Bill gives us his views on the state of the music industry now and what it might be like after Covid-19.

This week's music is from Mary Black, featuring this week's guest Bill Shanley and bassist Nicky Scott. The song is 'Better Times Will Come' and it was recorded (remotely) for a charity project organised by singer/songwriter Janis Ian in which she asked musical friends from all over the world to record their version of the song.

Donations can be made by going to www.womensaid.ie.

PLUS Siobhan Cronin and Niall O'Driscoll review this week's Southern Star.