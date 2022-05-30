PODCAST: Four formidable women - tackling sexual violence in West Cork

West Cork Women Against Violence is a formidable organisation. And the woman who runs it is a formidable woman.

Marie Mulholland – Belfast woman, life-long campaigner & women’s rights activist … and now the chief executive of West Cork’s only domestic violence service. An agency which has seen its workload grow massively in the last two decades.

On this week's In The News Podcast, Siobhán Cronin speaks to Marie about the challenges faced by her agency and providing services of this nature in a rural environment.

Siobhán also chats to West Cork-based academic Dr Caroline Crowley who conducted research by speaking to nearly 30 survivors of sexual violence and their supporters about issues facing West Cork, Sandra Byrne, who was recently appointed as a development worker on the sexual violence project, and Margo Noonan who runs an outreach service in Bantry.

