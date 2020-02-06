PODCAST: Cork's Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan

--

In this episode, our last before Saturday's General Election, Southern Star news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Cork's Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan.

In this in-depth chat Jerome tells us about the logistical complications involved in running a count centre and why the PR system makes Irish elections such a fascinating bloodsport.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.