News

PODCAST: Cork's Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan

February 6th, 2020 10:46 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

--

In this episode, our last before Saturday's General Election, Southern Star news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by Cork's Deputy Returning Officer Jerome O'Sullivan.

In this in-depth chat Jerome tells us about the logistical complications involved in running a count centre and why the PR system makes Irish elections such a fascinating bloodsport.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.