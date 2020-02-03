PODCAST: Cllr Alan Coleman, the IFA's Harold Kingston and Bantry Vox-Pop

--

With only days remaining until we go to the polls for the 2020 General Election, news editor Siobhan Cronin is joined by independent candidate Cllr Alan Coleman.

In part two Emma Connolly chats to the IFA's Munster representative Harold Kingston to discuss what outcome the farming community will be hoping for on Saturday.

Finally reporter Jackie Keogh speaks to voters in Bantry.

