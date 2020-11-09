PODCAST: Chief Supt Con Cadogan on policing during Covid, a drop in burglaries but a rise in domestic violence crimes & the huge increase in drug detections

--

This week’s podcast is a wide-ranging interview with the Chief Supt of the Cork West garda division, Caheragh native Con Cadogan.

We talk about policing during Covid, a drop in burglaries but a rise in domestic violence crimes, the new technology that the division is piloting, the huge increase in drug detections, and the big plans for the division coming down the tracks.

We also have music from the Southern Star Sessions archive by Greenshine.

Comprising Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter Ellie – Greenshone popped into the Southern Star Studio, as part of our Southern Star Sessions, a few years ago, to record a song which has since become a major staple of their repertoire, called The Girl in the Lavender Dress.

For more on Greenshine, see Greenshinemusic.com