Plenty of Cork interest on tonight's Late Late Show

by Evie Weller, from Sacred Heart in Clonakilty

Well, what a week it was to be Irish!

Paddy’s weekend, England at home, the expectations were off the charts and yet this Irish rugby team were ready to meet them…

Ryan Tubridy will be joined in the Late Late studio tonight by three Grand Slam heroes: player of the match Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter.

They’ll fill him in on the days of celebrations that followed Saturday’s historic victory and why the night before the game was one of the most surreal experiences they’ve ever had as a team.

Andrew Porter will also be supporting Daffodil Day and the great work of the Irish Cancer Society.

There is also plenty of Cork interest on tonight's show.

As they celebrate the 100th episode of their hit podcast, I'm Grand Mam's PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey will also be on the couch to chat about how Paul Mescal begged to be on their show, Irish boys and their undying love for their mammies, and why they are fairly certain Michael Collins is a fan!

Cork woman Laura DeBarra is back for The Late Late Big Repair Challenge! Five passion projects were carefully selected and will be unveiled on the show ahead of their beautiful restoration which will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Plus, there will be music from English singer-songwriter Freya Ridings who will perform her newest single Weekends and Louth artist David Keenan will sing his viral hit El Paso.

The Late Late Show is on at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.