Plenty capable of replacing Trump

SIR – I love Ireland. My wife and I were there for two weeks in August, with 4 nights each in Dublin, Clonakilty, and Cork City. It was a great time to be in Ireland, and a great time to be away from Texas. I was born in Chicago, but my great grandparents on the Keohane side of the family were born near Clonakilty.

I think Donald Trump is an awful president and a disaster for the USA and for the world.

That said, I agree with your editorial of January 19th, that he might be re-elected.

I do disagree with one statement that you made:

‘What the Democrats need to do most urgently is to find themselves a credible candidate capable of taking on Donald Trump . . . they have a motley crew of has-beens and wannabes with none among them inspiring any great confidence that they could mount a realistic challenge.’

Motley crew? No! That does not apply to Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Elizabeth Warren, and others, any one of which would be an excellent candidate and a very capable president. We don’t have a parliamentary system in the United States, and thus do not ‘groom’ a candidate for president.

Candidates fight it out state by state. Here in Texas any registered voter can vote in the Democratic party primary which, for Texas, is on March 3rd.

I will be voting in the Democratic party primary, for one of the five mentioned above. Which one?

I have not yet made up my mind, but I will be voting in our primary, and actively working for the election of the Democratic party nominee in November.

John Keohane

Austin,

Texas, USA.

