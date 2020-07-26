Please bring back our loos, urges TD

WE urgently need to re-open the public toilets in our towns, a West Cork TD has said.

There are currently no public toilets available in our towns and villages, according to Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF). ‘Visitors to Ballineen and Enniskeane, Clonakilty, and Sherkin Island are currently without this vital public amenity,’ he pointed out.

‘It means locals and visitors have to rely on the goodwill of businesses, which places unnecessary extra strain on them in the current health environment.

‘Just two years ago the Council allocated €60,000 to fix the Ballineen and Enniskeane public toilet, but they remain closed.

It’s not good enough,’ he said.

‘I’ve already been vocal about the situation in Clonakilty. It’s not just our towns and villages, but our beaches too. Long Strand, which has become incredibly popular over the last two years since the development of walkways, has no public facilities.

‘We need to find solutions. Too many towns don’t have public toilets,’ said the Fianna Fáil TD.

‘We cannot be relying on the goodwill of businesses. We need to have that rectified. I’m pleading with local authorities to bring back public toilets,’ the deputy said.

‘There is a public toilet in Bandon, but access is limited.’