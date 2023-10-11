Playschool boss who stole €6,700 gets suspended jail term

THE former manager of a Bantry playschool who admitted stealing almost €7,000 from the school’s accounts to buy numerous items, including a fitted kitchen and computer tablets, has received a four-month suspended sentence.

Mairead Cronin (48) of Raheen, Bantry appeared at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court for sentencing after she previously pleaded guilty to five theft offences and one charge of false accounting.

The court had heard that she was one of the founders of Naíonra Bheanntraí and was its manager and had control of administration duties.

She admitted stealing €6,729.09 from the school on dates between April 29th 2014 to January 4th 2016.

She used the Naíonra’s money to buy two bicycles, roller blinds and curtains, a Cash & Carry fitted kitchen and three Asus tablet computers.

On the last occasion she handed into court through her barrister a bank draft for the amount stolen.

Judge McNulty was told that the mother-of-six has no previous convictions and hasn’t committed any other offences since.

He noted that she was fully co-operative with the garda investigation, had apologised and previously handed in a letter into court expressing her remorse.

‘She outlined the impact the offending has had on her and her family and the shame of it. I can understand that when you betray the trust of people and it’s a heavy price to pay,’ said Judge McNulty.

‘These offences were so serious as it was a betrayal of trust by a person in authority and she helped herself for personal gain. But today is the day she walks away with no shame.’

He convicted and sentenced her to four months in prison but suspended the sentence for two years on the usual conditions of keeping the peace and committing no offence during that period.

He took into consideration the five other charges and directed her to make a donation of €6,000 to the playschool.