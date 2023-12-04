'Plantation' posters appeared overnight in Timoleague

ABOUT 20 apparently anti-immigration posters which were posted throughout Timoleague village last Wednesday or Thursday – including on the Church door – were taken down later by local residents.

The bilingual signs, with the words ‘Plantation in Progress/ Plandáil ar Siúl’, appeared on lamp posts, telegraph poles and even on the front door of the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as well as on a telegraph pole across from Timoleague Garda Station.

The sentiment appears to be anti-immigration, with one sign sellotaped onto a Cork County Council litter sign, with others appearing on windows across various properties in the village and on poles at the GAA pitch.

Local Fine Gael Councillor John O’Sullivan told The Southern Star that the signs, which appeared overnight, were a complete mystery.

‘People were in shock when they saw them and many have checked their CCTV, but there doesn’t seem to be any sign of anybody putting up the posters, which were sellotaped across the village,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘It’s very mysterious and you would wonder what the reasoning is behind it. Is it just a random act or is there something more sinister to it?’

Gardaí in Bandon confirmed to The Southern Star that they were aware of the posters, but added: ‘We haven’t received any complaint about what happened, so there is no criminal investigation taking place. We understand that the posters were all later removed by locals in Timoleague,’ said a garda spokesperson.