Plans to tackle Bantry’s tidal flooding and culvert replacement

Cork County Council has confirmed that a minor works application has been submitted to the Office of Public Works to carry out a relief works project at the quays in Bantry.

During recent floods, the Council strategically placed huge bags of sand along the exposed quay wall in Bantry to see their effectiveness in delaying, or preventing, tidal flooding.

Encouraged by the results, the Council submitted an application to the OPW for a minor works scheme on March 5th last.

Kevin Morey, the county engineer, recently told members of the Western Committee, ‘We are fully expecting a positive answer to the application for funding.’

The minor works scheme is not part of the overall flood relief scheme – which is expected to cost in the region of €6m – but it is expected to reduce the threat of tidal flooding at Wolfe Tone Square.

Meanwhile, the director of roads, Padraig Barrett, confirmed that €125,000 has been made available through the Social Sustainability Investment Programme to progress the design of the town’s culvert system.

Mr Barrett also confirmed that a Part 8 is the appropriate route to secure planning permission for the replacement of the culvert.

A Part 8 is a statutory process, which the Council goes through when carrying out works in excess of €127,000.

The engineer told members of the Western Committee that a structural assessment of the culvert system was carried out after Storm Francis and no significant deterioration has been detected. During Storm Francis, the culvert could not take the amount of surface water. As a result, flood water came up through the manhole covers, as well as breaking through the road surface, at New Street.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said he was pleased to see work being done to advance these two ‘much needed’ projects.