Planning sought for Bandon casino

April 28th, 2025 8:00 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Planning permission has been sought to redevelop The Stables in Bandon.(Photo: Denis Boyle)

A Cork city company is seeking planning permission to open a casino at a former bar in Bandon.

Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd is seeking planning permission from Cork County Council for this development at the former Stables Bar on 1 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cloghmacsimon, Bandon.

The development, should it be successful, will involve the change of use of the public house at ground floor level to a gaming and amusement arcade complex, and all ancillary signage and site development works.

Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd operates two casinos in Cork city, but this would be the company’s first venture into West Cork.

The company was recently refused planning permission from Cork City Council to convert a former hair salon into a casino in the Blackpool area of Cork city.

At the time of writing, full details of the planning were not available, but are due to be made public in the coming days.

