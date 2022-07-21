Planning shot down for 36 new houses in Skibbereen

THE development of 36 new homes in Skibbereen has ground to a halt as planning permission has been refused by Cork County Council.

In refusing the application for the new homes, the council cited that the development, at the rear of St Patrick’s Boys National School, would cause ‘serious pedestrian and vehicular conflict’ and could be a danger to public safety.

The developers, Boars Head Ltd, planned to build a mix of three, two, and one-bedroom homes.

This would have included a mix of apartments and townhouses, simplexes and duplexes.

Two other people objected to the application, citing traffic as one of their concerns.

Making their decision the county council said: ‘It is considered that the proposed layout and increased traffic volumes from the proposed development would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard because of the serious pedestrian and vehicular conflict which it would generate on the adjoining public road.

‘The proposed development would be contrary to Policy Objective TM 12-8 of the Cork County Development Plan, 2022 and accordingly, would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.’

Cllr Joe Carroll said: ‘It was disappointing that the planning was turned down but access is not the best in that area. It might be improved with the development of the new bypass.’ Meanwhile the town could soon have a new housing estate on the sought-after Baltimore Road.