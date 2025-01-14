Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Planning needs ‘radical’ change

January 14th, 2025 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Planning needs ‘radical’ change Image

Share this article

IRELAND’S planning process is badly in need of reform and must change ‘radically’, a Fianna Fáil MEP said. 

Billy Kelleher said he met with builders and developers in recent weeks who said most new housing developments take longer to go through the planning process than to be actually physically built. 

‘I do not believe the current system will ever be capable of reaching the 60,000 plus homes that we need to stabilise our housing system and address the housing crisis,’ said Mr Kelleher. 

‘I have repeatedly called for Ireland’s lethargic planning and permitting system to be overhauled. 

‘It is holding us back as a society. Now is the time to do it … Over the last five years, I’ve seen how other member states apply European regulations, and they are not as onerous as they are in Ireland. We have a generational chance, with a new government, to change how we build in Ireland.’

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended