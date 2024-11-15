Southern Star Ltd. logo
Plane-speaking Eoin nominated for TikTok award

November 15th, 2024 9:51 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Plane-speaking Eoin nominated for TikTok award Image
Eoin Reardon using a traditional draw knife and shaving horse in his workshop. Some of the tools he uses are over 100 years old.

A PROMINENT TikTok star from Innishannon has made the shortlist for the first-ever TikTok awards for Ireland and the UK.

Eoin Reardon, known to his millions of fans as @pintofplane, has been nominated for ‘High Quality Creator of the Year’.

His videos demonstrating traditional woodworking methods and the tools used in the craft have captured the imagination of legion of fans around the world in recent years on the social media platform, where he has 3.3m followers. 

It was only during the lockdown that his passion for carpentry began when he built a currach in his parents’ garden. He then began posting videos of himself restoring old tools and materials that he bought online.

The 2024 TikTok awards take place in London on Tuesday, December 3rd and Irish fans are invited to vote for their favourite creators directly on the platform.

Eoin recently featured in a recent episode of RTÉ’s Cheap Irish Homes where he was contemplating moving to Mayo but decided against the idea in the end and is staying in West Cork for now.

You can give Eoin your vote by searching TikTok awards within the TikTok app.

