Pirate Anne’s life to be marked at ‘Stoney Steps’

ONE of Kinsale’s most famous mysterious women – and a notorious pirate in the 1700s – is to be commemorated in a collaborative art project in the town.

At a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, municipal district officer Enda O’Halloran outlined details of the project that will see the Stoney Steps in Kinsale town centre painted to honour Anne Bonny.

‘This project aims to bring the story of Anne Bonny to life through a collaborative visual art project on the steps. ‘We want to gather existing folklore from local Kinsale residents and create a work of art that combines history and legend and generate a sense of excitement about one of Kinsale’s notable female figures,’ said Mr O’Halloran.

‘We would also hope to further increase public engagement in the project including a QR code in the art that links to more information, media and narratives about Anne Bonny’s life.’

The project will be funded through the Town Development Fund for 2020 with artists, Splattervan having been successfully selected to carry it out.

Anne Bonny’s life is shrouded in mystery, folklore and adventure.

She was born near the old Head of Kinsale in 1697.

The life of this nautical native has gone on to inspire novels, poetry and cinema around the world as she became one of the most famous female pirates of all time.

Anne disobeyed her father’s wishes, married for love, divorced, defied gender stereotypes and set sail to the Caribbean for a life of piracy.

‘Stories of Anne’s adventures on the high seas at a time when women were considered to be bad luck on board a ship has turned them into legends in the imagination of many,’ said Mr O’Halloran.

He added that this is a fantastic opportunity to do something in the centre of Kinsale town and said the steps – which are dark and dirty at the moment – would be power-washed and then painted with artists’ impressions of Anne Bonny.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) agreed that the steps are very ‘greasy and mucky’ and said it’s important this area is maintained.