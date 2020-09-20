Pioneering Helen looks forward to working with the Cronin’s team

HELEN O’Sullivan has joined the team at Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware and Agri in Ballylickey, Bantry as their new sales representative.

Helen is well known and respected in the farming community. In 2019, she was nominated as spokesperson to represent the Cork branch of the Beef Plan Movement and she was also elected on to the national executive, the first female to hold such a position in any farming organisation.

Farming has traditionally been a male dominated sector, Helen welcomes the shift that sees more females leading the way in agriculture.

Helen said: ‘I am very passionate about farming from as far back as I can remember. I love being out on the farm and I understand first hand the challenges that farmers face. I look forward to meeting our customers and working with the great team here in Cronin’s.’