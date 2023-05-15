PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds support Darkness into Light

PEOPLE of all ages supported Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta last Saturday.

Nationally. more than 100,000 people came together across 200 locations, including many in West Cork for the walk which provides hope to people who have been impacted by suicide.

Darkness Into Light helps raise essential funds and enables Pieta to continue providing free of charge suicide prevention, intervention and bereavement support to people of all ages across Ireland.

In Munster in 2022 alone, Pieta delivered over 14,000 hours of free, one-to-one therapy, and helped almost 2,000 clients.