PICTURE SPECIAL: Crowds support Darkness into Light

May 15th, 2023 10:00 PM

At the Darkness into Light in Clonakilty were Rev Kingsley Sutton, Paul Hayes, chairperson, Clonakilty Darkness into Light and Yousuf Janabali, Clonakilty Islamic Cultural Centre. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

PEOPLE of all ages supported Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta last Saturday. 

Nationally. more than 100,000 people came together across 200 locations, including many in West Cork for the walk which provides hope to people who have been impacted by suicide. 

Darkness Into Light helps raise essential funds and enables Pieta to continue providing free of charge suicide prevention, intervention and bereavement support to people of all ages across Ireland.

In Munster in 2022 alone, Pieta delivered over 14,000 hours of free, one-to-one therapy, and helped almost 2,000 clients.  

Mags O’Donoghue, Clonakilty with Muriel Cronin from Bantry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Ellie O’Regan and ‘Teddy’ at the Drinagh walk. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Donal and Cathy Cahalane were there too. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

As were Amy, Carmel and Conor Coakley. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Ina O’Driscoll and her mum Ciara Lynch at the walk in Skibbereen last Saturday morning.

 

Kathleen, Brian and Libby Hennessy in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Hannah, Jack, Lily, Gill and John Power took part in the Kinsale walk. (Photo: John Allen)

