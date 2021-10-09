News

PICTURE GALLERY: Recent West Cork charity events

October 9th, 2021 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Volunteers helping out at the charity cycle in Skibbereen last weekend, in aid of the Air Ambulance, were Evan Collins, Jessica Glavin, Stephen Dooley, Darren Lynch (organiser), Aaron Collins, James Tidmarsh, David Williams and Barry O’ Donovan. Over €23,000 was raised through the event and 140 cyclists took part. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Lynda Kingston, Lynda Whelton, Aoife Jennings and Katie Shannahan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At a tractor run in Drimoleague in memory of Eoin McSweeney and in aid of Bru Columbanus and Jeep for Jason were Catelynn O’Neill, Hazel Healy and Alice O’Donovan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Clonakilty Cycle Club members who took part in the charity cycle for the Air Ambulance last weekend; Tim O’Donovan, Shane O’Rourke, Anthony O’Donovan, Jim Hennessy, Donal O’Regan and Ronnie Barry (Photo: Anne Minihane).

Connie and Kate Manning, Bantry. (Photo: Anne Minihane).

Sinead Hourihane, Church Cross and Carmel O’Regan, Schull. (Photo: Anne Minihane).

At the Drimoleague and District Vintage Club tractor run were Eoin Hourihan and Meggan Foley from Castlehaven. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

Patrick O’Donovan with Vincent Crowley and Kevin O’Donovan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

At the Drimoleague tractor run were Aimee McSweeney and her brother Kevin Deane with her children Laila and Cayden McSweeney. (Photo: Denis Boyle)

James Young from Drinagh with his 1962 Massey 35 and Seamus and Jimmy O’Sullivan.
(Photo: Denis Boyle)

