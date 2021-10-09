News PICTURE GALLERY: Recent West Cork charity events October 9th, 2021 11:40 PM By Southern Star Team

Volunteers helping out at the charity cycle in Skibbereen last weekend, in aid of the Air Ambulance, were Evan Collins, Jessica Glavin, Stephen Dooley, Darren Lynch (organiser), Aaron Collins, James Tidmarsh, David Williams and Barry O’ Donovan. Over €23,000 was raised through the event and 140 cyclists took part. (Photo: Anne Minihane)