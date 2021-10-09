PICTURE GALLERY: Recent West Cork charity events

Volunteers helping out at the charity cycle in Skibbereen last weekend, in aid of the Air Ambulance, were Evan Collins, Jessica Glavin, Stephen Dooley, Darren Lynch (organiser), Aaron Collins, James Tidmarsh, David Williams and Barry O’
Donovan. Over €23,000 was raised through the event and 140 cyclists took part. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At a tractor run in Drimoleague in memory of Eoin McSweeney and in aid of Bru Columbanus and Jeep for Jason were Catelynn O’Neill, Hazel Healy and Alice O’Donovan. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Clonakilty Cycle Club members who took part in the charity cycle for the Air Ambulance last weekend; Tim O’Donovan, Shane O’Rourke, Anthony O’Donovan, Jim Hennessy, Donal O’Regan and Ronnie Barry (Photo: Anne Minihane).
Connie and Kate Manning, Bantry. (Photo: Anne Minihane).