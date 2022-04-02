News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

April 2nd, 2022 11:40 PM

Cast and crew of Skibbereen Community School’s production of the musical Beauty and the Beast. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

See more images

Share this article

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.