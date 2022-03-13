News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

March 13th, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Tara O’Donoghue, Baltimore with Theresa Hickey, Skibbereen and Sally McFadden, Baltimore picking daffodils on the farm of Ted O’Driscoll near Union Hall to take to the Saturday Skibbereen farmers market where they are sold to raise funds for CoAction, Skibbereen. For many years, Mr O’Driscoll has also kindly donated the daffodils to generate money for Union Hall RNLI. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

