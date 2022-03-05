News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

March 5th, 2022 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Children at the official opening of the Kilmacabea GAA gymnasium at the John William Goulding complex. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

