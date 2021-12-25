PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

At the annual Drinagh tractor run which raised funds for local charities were Noel and Majella Duggan, Padraig O'Flynn, Cillian Hurley, Mairead and Gerard Duggan and Poppy the dog. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Bianca, Jonathan, Toby and Amy O’Donovan, Leap waiting for Santa Claus to arrive at Reen near Union Hall last Sunday afternoon. Photo: Anne Minihane.
James and Ann O’Neill waiting for the big arrival with Kate Molloy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Aindrías O Sullivan reaches out to Santa as he drove by in Castletownbere, while coulins, Emma, Mike and Ollie Fenton looked on with excitement.
Cousins Ella and Evan McCarthy, Skibbereen with Christopeher and William O’Neill, Sherkin Island with Santa Claus at the Drinagh charity tractor run. Photo: Anne Minihane.
Picture taking part in the West Cork Novice Ploughing at Lisselane Clonakilty on Sunday Deirdre Nyhan from Ballinspittle who at 17 was taking part in her first ploughing match. Picture Denis Boyle
At the West Cork Novice Ploughing at Lisselane was Stacey O'Sullivan with Laura McCarthy and her daughter Lucy. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
waiting to meet Santa at the Polar Express experience at the West Cork Model Railway Village in Clonakilty were (left to right): Ollie Neville, Ódhran, Leila and Zach Tyner and Timmy Neville, all from Bandon (Photos: Martin Walsh)
Cho Cho road train driver Ken O’Day with Santa’s elves Lucy and Alex Mawe. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Daniel, Charlie, Paudie and Elaine Crowley from Glandore. Photo: Martin Walsh.