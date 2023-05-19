PICTURE GALLERY: Out and About in West Cork

Tar Isteach charity shop in Dunmanway held its 15th birthday celebrations on Thursday last. Many local residents and business people attended the event, where donations were handed out to local charities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
1/12
Tar Isteach charity shop in Dunmanway held its fifteenth birthday celebrations on Thursday last. Many local residents and business people attended the event, where donations were handed out to local charities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
2/12
Isla Titchener from Dunmanway at the Tar Isteach 15th anniversary event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
3/12
Tar Isteach co-founders Rose Kelly and Seamus O'Sullivan at the shop’s anniversary celebrations. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
See more images
4/12
Majella Duggan and Siobhán Calnan from Dunmanway Hospital with Noel Murray, Dunmanway at the Tar Isteach anniversary celebrations. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
5/12
At a concert organised by Innishannon Community Sponsorship Group at Saint Mary’s Church were Marian Deasy, Eibhínn Falzon, Niamh and Cara Healy. Right: Gillian Holland, Catherine Johnson and Clare McAleese. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
6/12
NEWS 5/5/2023 Pictured at a Concert organised by Innishannon Community sponsorship Group at Saint Marys Church Innishannon was Gillian Holland, Catherine Johnson and Clare McAleese. Picture Denis Boyle
See more images
7/12
Teddy Crowley with grandaughter Elimay Crowley, Innishannon at the Hamilton High School tractor, truck and car run. Proceeds of the run will go to the school development fund and to Darkness into Light. Right: Ger and Denis Cummins, Bandon) supporting the fundraiser. (Photos: David Patterson)
8/12
Ger and Denis Cummins (Bandon) took part in the Hamilton High School tractor, truck and car run. Ger was driving a Masssey Ferguson 165 and Denis was driving a Ferguson 35. Proceeds of the run will go to the School Development Fund and to Darkness into Light. Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
9/12
Carol Selva, the great, great granddaughter of Samual Leathers, head fireman who was lost in the Lusitania tragedy, with members of Kinsale RNLI at the annual commemoration held at the Old Head Signal Tower. (Photo: John Allen)
10/12
“Inchinattin Abú,” (L to R), Hannah Richardson, Dublin helps Rebecca Hurley, Inchinattin, to prepare James Hurley’s horse, “Louis Vutton,” at the Irish Harness Racing Association strand races at Harbour View, Kilbrittain.
11/12
12/12
Tar Isteach charity shop in Dunmanway held its 15th birthday celebrations on Thursday last. Many local residents and business people attended the event, where donations were handed out to local charities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Share this article
Tar Isteach charity shop in Dunmanway held its 15th birthday celebrations on Thursday last. Many local residents and business people attended the event, where donations were handed out to local charities. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Isla Titchener from Dunmanway at the Tar Isteach 15th anniversary event. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Shop co-founders Rose Kelly and Seamus O’Sullivan at the celebrations. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Majella Duggan and Siobhán Calnan from Dunmanway Hospital with Noel Murray, Dunmanway at the Tar Isteach anniversary celebrations.(Photo: Andy Gibson)
At a concert organised by Innishannon Community Sponsorship Group at Saint Mary’s Church were Marian Deasy, Eibhínn Falzon, Niamh and Cara Healy. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Gillian Holland, Catherine Johnson and Clare McAleese at the concert. (Picture Denis Boyle)
Teddy Crowley with grandaughter Elimay Crowley, Innishannon at the Hamilton High School tractor, truck and car run. Proceeds of the run will go to the school development fund and to Darkness into Light. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ger and Denis Cummins, Bandon supporting the fundraiser. (Photo: David Patterson)
Carol Selva, the great, great granddaughter of Samual Leathers, head fireman who was lost in the Lusitania tragedy, with members of Kinsale RNLI at the annual commemoration held at the Old Head Signal Tower. (Photo: John Allen)
Hannah Richardson, helps Rebecca Hurley, Inchinattin, to prepare James Hurley’s horse, Louis Vuitton, at the races. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
John O’Mahony, Dunmanway, looking after his family’s horses before the start of the harness races at Harbour View, Kilbrittain. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)