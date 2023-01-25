News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

January 25th, 2023 7:00 PM

Taking part in the recent Carbery Hunt fun ride at Broadstrand were Denise O’Donovan riding Nicholas, Ger Coughlan riding Paddy and Vivienne Draper on Rosie, all from Enniskeane. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

At the Carbery Hunt fun ride in Butlerstown were locals Margaret Mary Walsh, Miriam O’Donovan, Brendan Farrell, Eileen Walsh, Eilish Farrell and Ann Farrell. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Michael O’Driscoll from Kilbrittain enjoying the Kilmeen ploughing match. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Drinagh NS performed The Wizard of Oz to a full house last Friday night including Mia Hegarty (Dorothy) with Heidi (Toto), Conor Lennon (Tin Man), Jamie McCarthy (Scarecrow) and Jack Coakley (Cowardly Lion). (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

 

