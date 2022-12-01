News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

December 1st, 2022 2:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Kate Crowley, Tara Fitzgerald, Lowry O’Mahony and Tricia Hayes, organisers of the Clonakilty Charity Ball in Dunmore House Hotel, in aid of the town’s new playground. (Photo: Anna Groniecka)

At the Clonakilty Charity Ball in aid of the town’s new playground were: Katie Dennis and Julie Galway.

Eva Crowley, Siobhan O’Mahony and Lorna Hayes.

Deirdre Collins and Sharon Russell. (Photos: Anna Groniecka)

 

Sandra with Jennifer Deasy and Diane Mannix.

Sandra Maybury with her parents Mary and Sonny at the launch of her book ‘Spins’ in the Parkway Hotel, in aid of the Air Ambulance. (Photos: Picture Pure Photography)

At the launch of ‘Ireland’s Guiding Lights’ by photographer Dennis Horgan was RTÉ director general Dee Forbes with Ciara O’Brien, Mackie and Aodhdín Forbes. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

At the recent Fastnet Rally 40 celebrations at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen were sisters Sheena O’Mahony, Rosscarbery; Michelle Sheehan, Timoleague and Amy Gallwey, Leap. Photo: Martin Walsh.

Sarah Jane Larkin, Cara Morris and Mary Marten celebrating 40 years of Kinsale Rugby Football Club at a gala black tie event in the Kinsale Hotel Hotel & Spa.

Shirley O’Hare, Linda Gash and Helen Kenny at the event. (Photos: John Allen)

 

***

