PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

At the Clonakilty Charity Ball in aid of the town’s new playground were: Katie Dennis and Julie Galway. Eva Crowley, Siobhan O’Mahony and Lorna Hayes. Deirdre Collins and Sharon Russell. (Photos: Anna Groniecka) Sandra with Jennifer Deasy and Diane Mannix. Sandra Maybury with her parents Mary and Sonny at the launch of her book ‘Spins’ in the Parkway Hotel, in aid of the Air Ambulance. (Photos: Picture Pure Photography) News Nov, 2022 Cork author fascinated by story of Blessed Tadhg MacCarthaigh Read more At the launch of ‘Ireland’s Guiding Lights’ by photographer Dennis Horgan was RTÉ director general Dee Forbes with Ciara O’Brien, Mackie and Aodhdín Forbes. (Photo: Anne Minihane) At the recent Fastnet Rally 40 celebrations at the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen were sisters Sheena O’Mahony, Rosscarbery; Michelle Sheehan, Timoleague and Amy Gallwey, Leap. Photo: Martin Walsh. Sarah Jane Larkin, Cara Morris and Mary Marten celebrating 40 years of Kinsale Rugby Football Club at a gala black tie event in the Kinsale Hotel Hotel & Spa. Shirley O’Hare, Linda Gash and Helen Kenny at the event. (Photos: John Allen) *** Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.