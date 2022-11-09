News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

November 9th, 2022 7:00 PM

Performers Steph Mouat and Valentina Melotti from Squarehead Productions rehearsing a scene from ‘For As Long As We’re Here’, a free performance art event which will take place at Uillinn, West Cork Arts Centre, this Saturday November 5th. Members of the public are invited to visit the Skibbereen gallery throughout the day where they will witness inspiring physical acts of perseverance by a collection of professional circus artists. (Photo: Darragh Kane)

Pat Collins from Baltimore with Cllr Karen Coakley, Skibbereen, Cllr Alan Coleman and Yvonne Coleman, Innishannon, at the Cork Jazz Ball in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland. Photo: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

 

At Ludgate’s agri-tech conference in the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, last Thursday were Amy Dunphy, a student at UCC, and young farmer Declan Collins. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Michael Wycherley taking part in the senior reversible event at Clonakilty Ploughing. (Photo: Denis Boyle) 

 

James and Conor Twomey from Minane Bridge at the Clonakilty Ploughing event. (Photo: David Patterson)

 

Ellie O’Sullivan, Scarteenakilleen, Ballydehob recently graduated from Trinity College, Dublin with a masters in civil, structural and environmental engineering and has commenced employment with Mott MacDonald Ireland. Ellie is a past pupil of Scoil Bhride, Ballydehob and Mercy Heights, Skibbereen. 

 

Siobhan Howarth and Anne Kelly, Rosscarbery, celebrating Rosscarbery winning Ireland’s Tidiest Village award in Rosscarbery on Friday night.

 

Mike Walsh, Sean McCarthy and Rev Cliff Jeffers enjoying the celebrations for Ireland’s Tidiest Village, in Rosscarbery last Friday night.

 

Donal Williamson from Leap passes the Eccles Hotel whilst warming up his pony before the West Cork Chevals meet in Glengarriff recently. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Cllr Gillian Coughlan and her husband Don were at the 4th annual Cork Jazz Ball which was held at the Cork International Hotel in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII).

 

Una Crosbie from Kinsale was at the  Cork Jazz Ball at the Cork International Hotel in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII). (Photo: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM Photo)  

 

Jessica and Anna Carpenter were at the Caheragh Threshing event at the weekend. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

 

Taking part in the Clonakilty Pink Ribbon Walk on Monday were (from left): Amy, Raya and Paula Walsh, all from Clonakilty (Photo: Martin Walsh)

 

Taking part in the Clonakilty Pink Ribbon Walk on Monday were Lorna Nyhan from Ballinascarthy and Hetty Walsh, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)

