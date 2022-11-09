PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Performers Steph Mouat and Valentina Melotti from Squarehead Productions rehearsing a scene from ‘For As Long As We’re Here’, a free performance art event which will take place at Uillinn, West Cork Arts Centre, this Saturday November 5th. Members of the public are invited to visit the Skibbereen gallery throughout the day where they will witness inspiring physical acts of perseverance by a collection of professional circus artists. (Photo: Darragh Kane)
Pat Collins from Baltimore with Cllr Karen Coakley, Skibbereen, Cllr Alan Coleman and Yvonne Coleman, Innishannon, at the Cork Jazz Ball in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland. Photo: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
At Ludgate’s agri-tech conference in the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, last Thursday were Amy Dunphy, a student at UCC, and young farmer Declan Collins. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michael Wycherley, taking part in the senior reversible event at Clonakilty Ploughing. Right: also at the event were James and Conor Twomey from Minane Bridge. (Photos: Denis Boyle & David Patterson)
James & Conor Twomey (Minane Bridge) taking a well deserved break from the ploughing. Picture: David Patterson, Tractor Run – Cork
Taking part in the Clonakilty Pink Ribbon Walk on Monday were (from left: Amy, Raya and Paula Walsh, all from Clonakilty and, right, Lorna Nyhan (left) from Ballinascarthy and Hetty Walsh, Clonakilty. (Photos: Martin Walsh)
Lorna Nyhan (left) from Ballinascarthy and Hetty Walsh, Clonakilty at the Clonakilty Pink Ribbon Walk in Clonakilty on Monday last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Ellie O Sullivan, Scarteenakilleen, Ballydehob recently graduated from Trinity College, Dublin with a masters in civil, structural and environmental engineering and has commenced employment with Mott MacDonald Ireland. Ellie is a past pupil of Scoil Bhride, Ballydehob and Mercy Heights, Skibbereen.
Siobhan Howarth and Anne Kelly, Rosscarbery celebrating Rosscarbery winning Ireland's Tidiest Village Award in Rosscarbery on Friday night.
Donal Williamson from Leap passes the Eccles Hotel whilst warming up his pony before the West Cork Chevals meet in Glengarriff recenlty. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cllr Gillian Coughlan and her husband Don were at the 4th annual Cork Jazz Ball which was held at the Cork International Hotel in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII).
Una Crosbie from Kinsale was at the Cork Jazz Ball at the Cork International Hotel in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland (SII). (Photo: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM Photo)
Jessica and Anna Carpenter were at the Caheragh Threshing event. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mike Walsh, Sean McCarthy and Rev Cliff Jeffers enjoying the celebrations for Ireland’s tidiest village in Rosscarbery last Friday night.
At Ludgate’s agri-tech conference in the West Cork Hotel, Skibbereen, last Thursday were Amy Dunphy, a student at UCC, and young farmer Declan Collins. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michael Wycherley taking part in the senior reversible event at Clonakilty Ploughing. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
James and Conor Twomey from Minane Bridge at the Clonakilty Ploughing event. (Photo: David Patterson)
Ellie O’Sullivan, Scarteenakilleen, Ballydehob recently graduated from Trinity College, Dublin with a masters in civil, structural and environmental engineering and has commenced employment with Mott MacDonald Ireland. Ellie is a past pupil of Scoil Bhride, Ballydehob and Mercy Heights, Skibbereen.
Siobhan Howarth and Anne Kelly, Rosscarbery, celebrating Rosscarbery winning Ireland’s Tidiest Village award in Rosscarbery on Friday night.
Mike Walsh, Sean McCarthy and Rev Cliff Jeffers enjoying the celebrations for Ireland’s Tidiest Village, in Rosscarbery last Friday night.