News PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork November 9th, 2022 7:00 PM

Performers Steph Mouat and Valentina Melotti from Squarehead Productions rehearsing a scene from ‘For As Long As We’re Here’, a free performance art event which will take place at Uillinn, West Cork Arts Centre, this Saturday November 5th. Members of the public are invited to visit the Skibbereen gallery throughout the day where they will witness inspiring physical acts of perseverance by a collection of professional circus artists. (Photo: Darragh Kane)