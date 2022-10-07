PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

8/12

Aaron O’Leary and his firefighter dad David O’Leary were at the opening of Macroom’s new state-of-the-art fire station (Photos: John Allen) Media Release September 26th, 2022 New State of the Art Macroom Fire Station Officially Opened Macroom’s new state-of-the-art fire station has been officially opened by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD. The new fire station, located on Gurteenroe Road next to Macroom’s new Garda Station, will allow easy access to the new bypass to a service which responds to approximately 150 incidents per year including house fires, road traffic collisions, chimney fires as well as gorse, hill and grass fires. The new fire station will be staffed by a local crew of 10, in total, which includes a station officer, sub-station officer, driver mechanic and 7 firefighters. Designed by Cork County Council staff and constructed by Cahalane Brothers’ Construction, the new fire station is a state-of-the-art building, tied to the national network of fire service mobilisation and communications centres. Officially opening the new station, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins highlighted how, “This new, state of the art fire station, is a fantastic addition to Macroom and will serve the community well. This is a project that has been a real team effort across a range of specialist skills. The new Macroom fire station has been designed to the highest of modern standards and is equipped with many new elements such as storage for fire appliances and bay areas. It will be a superb base for our firefighters who carry out essential work here and most importantly serve the community when called upon.” Speaking at the launch, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD said, “The Macroom Fire station crew, along with all stations in Cork Count