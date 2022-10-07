News

PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

October 7th, 2022 11:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

Enjoying Culture Night in Skibbereen on Friday were Alice and Isabelle Hayes, Skibbereen with Laoise Hamilton and her dog Heidi, from Tragumna. (Photos: Anne Minihane)

Rita O’Connell, Cian O’Mahony and Eamonn Nealon enjoying the singing and poetry at the Designs shop.

Sekeeta Crowley, Jenny Gregory, Tadhg Harrington and Aideen O’Leary, volunteering at the Sherkin to Baltimore swim last weekend. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)

At the opening of Macroom’s new fire station were Lauren McCarthy, great granddaughter of well-known station master Martin McCarthy, with her mother Jessica McCarthy and uncle Michael McCarthy, retired member of Macroom Fire Services. (Photo: John Allen)

Kate, Cathriona, Aine and Ciara Connolly from Leap at the launch of ‘Stories of the Revolution.’ (Photo: Andrew Harris)

Vanessa and Alan Deane from Dunmanway were recently married at the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa in Clonakilty.
(Photo: Andy Gibson)

Aaron O’Leary and his firefighter dad David O’Leary were at the opening of Macroom’s new state-of-the-art fire station (Photos: John Allen)

Firefighter Mike Grygiel with daughters Ewa and Ola.

Paul De Waard from Kinsale, who swam from Baltimore to the Fastnet Rock in September, with his swimming hero Steve Redmond at a talk given by Steve in the Owenabue Arts Collective Gallery, during Culture Night in Carrigaline. (Photo: Siobhán Russell)

Sandy Gallagher of Violette boutique and Sophie Miall, Cré Pottery, enjoying Culture Night in Skibbereen.
(Photos: Anne Minihane)

