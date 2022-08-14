PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Sing Street actor and musician Ferdia Walsh Peelo was at the Fair Days music festival in Ardfield at the weekend. Ferdia was playing with his band The Fynches, which headlined the music festival on Camus Farm. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Participating in the pillow fight at the Courtmacsherry Regatta were Louise Buckley from Ballinahina and Emily Crotty from Monkstown. Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the street races during the regatta. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Finn, Jack and Roisin O’Brien from Celbridge were visiting relatives during Kinsale regatta.
Also enjoying the fancy dress element of the regatta were Sean and Alice Ryan from Belgooly. (Photos: John Allen)
Declan and Paula O’ Mahony from Bandon relaxing in their deckchairs in Garrettstown.
Eileen Calnan from Clonakilty with David and Vanessa O’Connor from Upton at the Future of Rural Ireland ICMSA meeting in the Parkway Hotel. (Photo: George Maguire)
Darren Draper from Innishannon, John O’Sullivan from Clonakilty and Con Young from Drinagh. were also at the ICMSA meeting. (Photo: George Maguire)
French bulldog Kylo takes a drink of water on a hot afternoon at the vintage festival in Robert’s Cove (Photo: David Creedon)
Cousins at the Courtmacsherry Regatta were (left to right) Ella Ryan, Aoife O’Neill, Anne Marie Connolly, Conor Carley, Sean Connolly, Sarah McCarthy, Emma and Rosie Harte and Emer Carley. (Photos Martin Walsh)
Tommy and Faye Harding from Bishopstown dressed as a fishing boat and as a lighthouse at the children’s fancy dress parade on Sunday during the Kinsale Regatta Festival. (Photo: John Allen)
To honour his service helping to train 120 gardaí in 15 stations across West Cork in the correct use of a defibrillator, Garda Chris Brosnan was presented with a medal by Dr Adrian Murphy, CUH consultant in emergency medicine and Denise Ford, National Ambulance Service and Sgt James O’Donoghue, Kinsale, during the Kinsale Regatta Festival.
(Photo: John Allen)
Brendan Munroe and Aine Byrne were enjoying the wonderful sunshine in Schull last Sunday afternoon (Photo: Anne Minihane)
David Nolan, Dave O’Connell, Mal O’Leary and Gearóid Coughlan pier-jumping in Schull. (Photo: Anne Minihane)