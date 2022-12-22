PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about in West Cork

Supporting a dog walk in Inchydoney in memory of the late Clonakilty woman, Jean Lowney were Carmel O’Donovan with Woodie and Marian Cadogan with Buddy
Sharon Wilcox with Willow.
Tabitha and Charlotte Brown with Lola. (Photos: Denis Boyle)
Dylan, John, Darragh and Sylvia Keane from Bantry. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Santa visited Bantry in an event organised by the Bantry Business Association and Bantry Market. Waiting to meet him were Aaron, Sophia, Olivia and Amelia Quish from Glengarriff.
Donal, Kate, Isabelle and Marilyn McCarthy at the recent switching-on of Skibbereen’s Christmas lights. (Photo:Anne Minihane)
Alison and Shannon O’Connor at Macroom’s festive lights switch-on. (Photo:Andy Gibson)
Visiting the Holy Well of St Barrahane of Castlehaven on his feast day and taking away some of the well water were Jacinta Ni Luanai, Glandore; George Livanos, Ruthann Sheahan and Eileen McNicholl from Leap.
(Photo: Anne Minihane)
At an open day to launch the West Cork Underwater Search and Rescue service’s new €100,000 boat were Conor, Saoirse and Nyah Burns from Timoleague.
Brooke Brazier Scannell, Ben Heffernan, Niall O’Mahony and Ameila Afoullouss at the Ardfield NS Christmas show in Rossmore theatre. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Chatting to Santa in Bantry was local youngster Logan Leever. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At the switching-on of lights in Castletownbere were Sophia O’Donovan, Sophie O’Neill and Kora Cronin. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Ellie Harrington was Santa’s youngest visitor in Castletownbere at just one week. (Photo:Anne Marie Cronin)
Mary O’Mahony of Ballyvourney Nursery and Garden Centre was well wrapped up for the cold spell at her stall at this week’s Macroom Christmas market.
Maria O’Leary, Cork County Council; Lily Cleary, cathaoirleach of Macroom MD, Cllr Eileen Lynch; Rosa Malizia and Nicola Radley, Cork County Council, at Lily May’s hats stall at the market. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)