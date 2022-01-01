PICTURE GALLERY: Out and about at the Christmas swim

Clonakilty mayor Anthony McDermot with Vincent Beechinor taking part in his first swim in aid of his cousin, Fr Kingston.
Southern Star deputy editor Emma Connolly with her husband Aidan Harte and daughter Rosie, taking part in the swim which remembers Emma’s late father Sean Connolly. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mankini clad Sean McDonnell braving the elements at Broadstrand, Courtmacsherry on Christmas Day (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Paul and Gertie Hayes from Broadstrand at the Courtmacsherry Christmas Day swim which saw proceeds going to Cope (Clonakilty) and the Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Cork University Hospital. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
At the Christmas swim in aid of Rosscarbery Social Services & CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) were former TD Jim Daly, second from right, with Conor, Virge, Denis, Emma, Daniel and Paula Daly. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sonia Taylor and Shane Begley took a Christmas dip in Bantry. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Anthony and Eva Roche from Rosscarbery at the swim at the Warren strand. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sean O Connell, looking refreshed after his swim in Schull on christmas morning, in aid of Cope Foundation. photo. Tom Newman
Most of this group of Schull men hold the record of having never missed to swim on Christmas morning. This year they swam in aid of Cope Foundation. From left: Pat Moynihan, Denis Murphy, Aidan Coughlan, and Michael and Vincent Hurley. (Photo: Tom Newman)
John Cullane, Everlyn O'Brien, Eileen O'Byrne, Sarah Byrne and Deirdre Cullnane at the Myrtleville swim in aid of the Laura Lynn Foundation. (Photo: David Creedon)
John and Ian Coleman getting ready for their Christmas day swim at Myrtleville, Co. Cork, Ireland. - Picture David Creedon
Clíonadh O'Keeffe with Iggy Pop at the Skibbereen Rowing Club Christmas Day charity swim at Tragumna, West Cork. Also there were, left, Máire, Carmel and Tim Daly.
Fingal Ferguson with children Rowan and Devin at Christmas Day Swim in Schull. Photo by Carlos Benlayo