News PHOTOS: West Cork glows under the Northern Lights November 14th, 2023 10:06 AM By Southern Star Team

Amateur photographer Noel Browne captured the Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - at Drombeg stone circle near Glandore on Sunday night. The lights have been, unusually, visible in the skies over West Cork since the weekend. ‘Faint purples and greens were visible along with the prominent ccnstellation of Ursa Major, or the Plough, sitting nicely over the stone circle,’ explained Noel.