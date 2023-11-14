News

PHOTOS: West Cork glows under the Northern Lights

November 14th, 2023 10:06 AM

By Southern Star Team

Amateur photographer Noel Browne captured the Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - at Drombeg stone circle near Glandore on Sunday night. The lights have been, unusually, visible in the skies over West Cork since the weekend. ‘Faint purples and greens were visible along with the prominent ccnstellation of Ursa Major, or the Plough, sitting nicely over the stone circle,’ explained Noel.

STUNNING DISPLAY: This picture shows a wonderful display of the Aurora Borealis from Sherkin Island on the night of November 5th, looking north towards Mount Gabriel in the distance on the left. (Photo: Robbie Murphy)

GLOWING REVIEW: This stunning picture of the Northern Lights, revealing a bright green glow in the night sky, was taken at Cooldurragh, Union Hall, earlier this week. (Photo: Noel Browne)

 

LIGHT IN THE NIGHT: The Northern Lights as seen in Drinagh on Tuesday night. (Photo: Ann O'Donovan)

