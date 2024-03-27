PHOTOS: St Patrick's Day in West Cork

Members of Schull Triathlon Club Sarah Mc Knight, Deirdre Ní Challanain and Catherine Arundel enjoying the St Patrick's day parade. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Claire O'Neill and Seamus taking part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Emily Carroll and Amelia Murphy from Kinsale at their local parade. (Photo: John Allen)
At the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Clonakilty were Anna Kenneally, Lily Boddington, Cassie O’Donovan and Meabh Lowney. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the Bantry parade were Laura Naretti, Dunmanway; Marianne Walsh, Cork and Benjamin and Jan Schubert, Dunmanway. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
In Dunmanway were Grand marshal Kathleen O’Farrell, Cllr Deirde Kelly and Grand Marshal Eileen Lyons. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
All dressed up for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Skibbereen were Michael Mullins, Finn, Joey and Laura Burke from Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Meave Healy and Grace Carey enjoying festivities in Bandon. (Photo:Denis Boyle)
Bantry’s grand marshal Florrie O’Driscoll with Eileen O’Shea, chairperson Bantry Goes Green Festival 2024.
Mairead, Emma, Sarah and Damien Madden at Courtmacsherry’s parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Dan and Marie Mc Carthy with children Daniel and Michael enjoying the St Patrick's day parade in Ballydehob. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Enjoying the parade in Bandon were Connie and Sharon Lynch and their children CJ and Fiachra. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Huge crowds attended the parade in Bantry including Skylar Morris and Chapman Thorpe. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
At Fernhill House Hotel, for a Cheltenham Race Day in aid of Clonakilty Rugby Club were John O’Regan and Maurice Collins, both Clonakilty. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Enjoying the parade in Bantry were Mele and Deanna McGowan, Ballylickey and Lua Fuchs, Ballydehob. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Anna and Katie Stack at the Bantry's parade. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
John and Lydia Russell and children Oliver, Henry and Emilie enjoying the parade in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Enjoying the St. Patrick's Day parade in Skibbereen were Emma, Daniel and James O'Sullivan. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Claire McCarthy, Zara Williamson and Chloe Cahalane, Tragumna at the Skibbereen parade. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mark Costelloe from Kinsale looking the part at his local parade. (Photo: John Allen)
At the parade in Coppeen were Sean and Aoife Hurley. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Isabel Doyle, Sadhbh Fehily and Kate Murray with ‘Max.’ (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Rebecca Geden and Miriam Ruckart at the Kinsale parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Sean Henderson from Kinsale pictured at this years St Patrick;s Day parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Jamie Buckley from Lislevane with his mum Ellen at the Courtmacsherry St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Brooke, Amber and Akai Wong enjoying the St Patrick's Day festivities in Clonakilty.
Rosie Harte and her mum Emma Connolly at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Stephen Finn, grand marshal at the Courtmacsherry St Patrick’s Day parade waving to the crowd. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Bere Island National School won the best U13 group and best runner-up for their space theme of a sky full of stars with aliens, astronauts, space men and women UFOs and planets. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Scoil an Chroí Ro Naofa Castletownbere won the overall prize at the Castletownbere St Patrick's Day parade. Their theme was Team Ireland from Mount Olympus in 776 BC to the Eiffel Tower in 2024. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Cahermore National School won best effort for their save the planet penguin protest against global warming. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Castletownbere GAA won the most entertaining float at the Castletownbere St Patrick's Day parade. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The Sheep’s Head Sea Scouts enjoyed participating in the Bantry St Patrick’s Day parade with their Save the Bees walking float. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Siege of Ennis was held on Saturday March 16th as part of the Bantry Goes Green Festival where crowds of people gathered to enjoy a dance on New Street. (Photo: Tony O’Donovan)
Ava Enright and Hannah O'Sullivan from Glengarriff enjoying the festivities at the Bantry St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sixteen Irish dancers (and Barry from Blarney the teddy mascot) from Blarney Dance Academy danced their hearts out in a show of their lives at the Videopolis Theatre at Disneyland Paris on St Patrick’s Day. The dancers ranged in age from five to over fifty and were guided by their teacher Michele Ryan. Of the many who auditioned, the group was the only Irish dance team to perform live Disneyland Paris for the celebrations. Their performance consisted of a set piece of twelve dances including solo, display, céilí, the traditional brush dance, the traditional St Patrick's Day trad set and modern display pieces.
Grand marshal Kathleen O’Farrell, Cllr Deidre Kelly (Fianna Fáil) and grand marshal Eileen Lyons enjoying their day at the Dunmanway St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: David Patterson)
Tim Buckley presenting the prize for best decorated car to Nathan Kingston at the St Patricks Day parade in Dunmanway. (Photo: David Patterson)
Wiktoria Bzowy, Ballydehob enjoying the Bantry St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Emily Quinlan from Coorydarrigan in her multi-coloured gown and feathered headdress as she followed the dress code for this year’s Schull St Patrick’s Day parade which was Dathanna/Colours.
Aline and Rebecca Serbenco from Clonakilty at the St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Leilana O’Driscoll, Ballyvackey, Clonakilty enjoying the parade. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Dressed for the occasion at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Clonakilty were (from left): Cait O’Sullivan and Deirdre Collins. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Mermaid Alexis Bannerman from Transition Town Kinsale enjoying the Kinsale St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: John Allen)
Marchita Donegan, Sharon O'Flynn and Aideen Crowley at the Bandon St Patrick’s Day parade. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Luke and Nora McCarthy enjoying the festivities on St Patrick’s Day in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
St Patrick aka Michael Brennan, chasing the snakes away at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Bandon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
At the outdoor classroom at Clogagh National School on Lá Glas during Seachtain na Gaeilge were (from left): Kai Fleming, Alex Harman, Mila Maerten, Bobby McCarthy, Donal McCarthy and Konrad Diamond.
Phyl Carpenter and her dog Nancy enjoying the St Patrick's Day parade in Schull. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Linda O'Sullivan snapped a photo of St Patrick banishing the snakes from Crookaven on St Patrick’s Day.
Ilen Rovers players representing their club in the St Patrick's Day parade last Sunday in Baltimore were (from left): Emma Cottrell, Lucy Murphy, Adah O'Neill and Edie Reilly.
Whizzer Scissors from Ballydehob won the most topical/humorous award for their St Patrick’s Day entry of their Ryanair Eco Government Jet run on the hot air of our current leaders.
Tim Buckley, chairman of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, presented Togher National School with the prize for best group/float at the Dunmanway St Patricks Day parade. Representing the school were Ethan Hurley, Robin Baxendale, Alicia Hurley, Clodagh Cronin, Darragh Hurley, Ciaran O’Farrell, Orlaith O’Farrell, Liam Baxendale, Ari Hyland and school principal Majella Daly. (Photo: David Patterson)
Grand marshal Carmel Murphy of The Well leading the Kinsale parade with Kate French of Kinsale Youth Community Centre and Jim Lyons of Kinsale Men’s Shed. (Photo: John Allen)