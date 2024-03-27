PHOTOS: St Patrick's Day in West Cork

39/58

Sixteen Irish dancers (and Barry from Blarney the teddy mascot) from Blarney Dance Academy danced their hearts out in a show of their lives at the Videopolis Theatre at Disneyland Paris on St Patrick’s Day. The dancers ranged in age from five to over fifty and were guided by their teacher Michele Ryan. Of the many who auditioned, the group was the only Irish dance team to perform live Disneyland Paris for the celebrations. Their performance consisted of a set piece of twelve dances including solo, display, céilí, the traditional brush dance, the traditional St Patrick's Day trad set and modern display pieces.