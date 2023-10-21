PHOTO SPECIAL: West Cork weddings

WEST Cork is as popular as ever as a wedding destination, with plenty of beautiful couples tying the knot across the region this year – check out some of the best photos as featured in our West Cork Weddings supplement below.
Theresa Collins and Ger Hayes, Bealad who were married at Bealad Church, Rossmore on August 10th, with the reception being held at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.
Emma Kelleher, Skibbereen and Ketan Dharni, India married in July at a civil ceremony and reception at The Brehon Hotel, Killarney. (Photos: www.kornelphoto.com)
Micheal Crowley, Bandon and Niamh O’Connor, Ballinacarriga were married on June 24th in St Patrick’s Church, Bandon and their reception was held in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: www.dermotsullivan.com)