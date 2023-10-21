News

PHOTO SPECIAL: West Cork weddings

October 21st, 2023 4:16 PM

By Southern Star Team

Alice Calnan, Skibbereen and Jonathan Baker, Bantry, who were married in St Finbarr’s Cathedral in Bantry on September 29th. They celebrated with family and friends in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney afterwards. (Photo: www.bokehphotography.ie)

Share this article

WEST Cork is as popular as ever as a wedding destination, with plenty of beautiful couples tying the knot across the region this year – check out some of the best photos as featured in our West Cork Weddings supplement below.

Subscribers can read more about West Cork weddings in our special supplement by clicking here.

Theresa Collins and Ger Hayes, Bealad who were married at Bealad Church, Rossmore on August 10th, with the reception being held at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

 

Emma Kelleher, Skibbereen and Ketan Dharni, India married in July at a civil ceremony and reception at The Brehon Hotel, Killarney. (Photos: www.kornelphoto.com)

 

 

Micheal Crowley, Bandon and Niamh O’Connor, Ballinacarriga were married on June 24th in St Patrick’s Church, Bandon and their  reception was held in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: www.dermotsullivan.com)

Share this article

Recommended