PHOTO SPECIAL: The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2022

February 14th, 2023 1:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Members of Network Ireland enjoying the awards gala.

JP Simpson and Niall Lehane of Big Man Modular construction – winner of the Best Small Business award with Catherine Arundel of AIB, category sponsor. 

 

Category sponsor Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin, presenting the Best Use of Creative Marketing award to Majella Galvin, DNG Galvin. 

 

Orla Hurley (left) of category sponsor Carbery with Ann O’Shea, Tara Hanley and Tadhg O’Sullivan of Allihies Copper Mine Museum & Copper Café – winner of the Best Business in the Community award.

 

Barry Holland (left) of Cork Airport, category sponsor with Vincent Downey, Margaret Crowley, Shannon Forde, Padraig Begley and JJ Hayes of Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower – Best Tourism Experience.

 

Hennessy Outdoors – winner of the Best Customer Service award – represented here by Jean Farrelly and David Kingston, with Darragh Sargeant (left) of Blackwater Motors, category sponsor. 

 

Tim Casey (right) of Cork Grassland Services, Best Young Businessperson of the Year 2022. Also included are Tony Hughes of Access Credit Union (category sponsor) and Tim’s partner Áine Daly. 

 

 Ewan Paterson of Clonakilty Distillery receiving the award for Best Presentation on Pitch Night from Seán Mahon, managing director, The Southern Star, and Maeve O’Regan, director, The Southern Star.

 

The winner of Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year was Cape Clear Ferries. Josephine O’Driscoll (left) of category sponsor Fáilte Ireland is seen here with Séamus Ó Drisceoil and Karen and Brendan Cottrell of Cape Clear Ferries. 

 

 

Global Shares was named Best Medium/Large Business and ultimately the Overall West Cork Business of the Year 2022. Representing Global Shares, Aisling Riordan, with Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star and James Fogarty, deputy chief executive, Cork County Council.

 

Certificates and trophies were presented to finalists and winners.

 

Anthony O’Donovan of Masterkabin, category sponsor with Brian McCarthy, senior sales executive, The Southern Star.

 

Maeve O’Regan, director, The Southern Star; Sean Collender, owner, Kinara Restaurant Group and Lisa Collender, director, The Southern Star .

 

West Cork Business and Tourism Awards judges Rose Carroll, Cork County Council; Stephen Rowe, AIB; Deidre O’Mahony, Cork County Council; Josephine O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland and Paul Di Rollo, Glentree Furniture. 

 

Comedian, broadcaster and author Colm O’Regan acted as MC on the day. 

 

Some of those in attendance at the luncheon, including Aisling Riordan and Tim Houstoun of Global Shares; Evelyn and Paul Di Rollo (judge) of Glentree Furniture; Pat Lemasney, Southern Marketing; Manus O’Callaghan, organiser, Cork Person of the Year Awards and ex-MD of Southern Marketing; Grainne O’Keeffe, CEO, Ludgate. 

 

The West Cork Business and Tourism Awards gala luncheon, held on Friday, February 3rd last in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry was a very well-attended and hugely enjoyable event at which all the very best about business in West Cork was celebrated.

 

Representatives of category sponsors AIB, Masterkabin and Carbery enjoying proceedings last Friday afternoon. 

 

Veronica and Maurice Kelleher of Curragh Farm Lodges, finalists in the Best Customer Service category.  

 

***

