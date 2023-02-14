PHOTO SPECIAL: The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2022

Members of Network Ireland enjoying the awards gala.
The winner of Best Medium/Large Business 2022 was Global Shares. Pictured are sponsor Stephen Flanagan of Lilly Ireland with Tim Houstoun and Aisling Riordan of Global Shares.
The winner of Best Small Business 2022 was Big Man Modular. Pictured are JP Simpson, Big Man Modular; sponsor Catherine Arundel of AIB and Niall Lehane, Big Man Modular.
The winner of Best Use of Creative Marketing 2022 was DNG Galvin. Pictured are sponsor Anthony O'Donovan, Masterkabin and Majella Galvin, DNG Galvin.
A winners award.
The winner of Business in the Community 2022 was Allihies Copper Mine Museum & Copper Café. Pictured are sponsor Orla Hurley of Carbery and Ann O'Shea, Tara Hanley and Tadhg O'Sullivan of Allihies Copper Mine Museum & Copper Café.
The winner of Best Tourism Experience 2022 was Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. Pictured are sponsor Barry Holland of Cork Airport and Vincent Downey; Margaret Crowley; Shannon Forde; Padraig Begley and JJ Hayes of Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower.
The winner of Best Customer Service 2022 was Hennessy Outdoors. Pictured are sponsor Darragh Sargeant of Blackwater Motors and Jean Farrelly and David Kingston of Hennessy Outdoors.
The winner of Young Businessperson of the Yeear 2022 was Tim Casey of Cork Grassland Services. Pictured are sponsor Tony Hughes of Access Credit Union with Tim Casey of Cork Grassland Services and his partner Áine Daly.
The winner of Best Presentation on Pitch Night 2022 was Clonakilty Distillery. Pictured are Seá Mahon, MD of The Southern Star; Ewan Paterson, Clonakilty Distillery and Maeve O'Regan, Director, The Southern Star
The winner of Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year 2022 was Cape Clear Ferries. Josephine O'Driscoll of sponsor Failte Ireland is pictured with Seamus O'Driscol and Karen and Brendan Cottrell of Cape Clear Ferries.
The County Mayor's Award for West Cork Business Ambassador 2022 went to Brigitte Wagner-Halswick of Rowa Pharmaceuticals. Mrs. Wagner-Halswick is pictured with County mayor, Danny Collins.
The Overall West Cork Business of the Year award was won by Global Shares. Pictured are Seán Mahon, MD The Southern Star; Aisling Riordan, Global Shares and James Fogarty, Deputy Chief Executive, Cork County Council.
The Overall West Cork Business of the Year award was won by Global Shares. The host and MC for the event was Colm O'Regan.
The host and MC for the event, Colm O'Regan is pictured with Sandra Maybury, The Southern Star.
Aisling Riordan of Global Shares is interviewed by Dylan Mangan, The Southern Star.
Brigitte Wagner-Halswick and Seán Mahon.
Danny Collins; Brigitte Wagner-Halswick and Seán Mahon.
Anne Marie Kingston, President Network Ireland West Cork with some of its members.
The Southern Star team.
The winner of Best New Business 2022 was West Cork Connect. Pictured are sponsor Conrad Murphy of Collins, Brooks and Associates Solicitors and Jennifer Allan and Damien Long of West Cork Connect.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd Feb, 2023. The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards Gala Luncheon was held on Friday last. Hosted and MC'd by comedian Colm O'Regan, 12 awards were up for grabs during the event. Photo: Andy Gibson.
At the event were event sponsor Anthony O'Donovan, Masterkabin and Brian McCarthy, Southern Star.
At the event were Maeve O'Regan; Sean Collender and Lisa Collender, all Southern Star.
At the event were judges Rose Connolly; Stephen Rowe; Deidre O'Mahony; Josephine O'Driscoll and Paul Di Rollo.
Host and MC, Colm O'Regan.
Table 6.
Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd Feb, 2023. The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards Gala Luncheon was held on Friday last. Hosted and MC'd by comedian Colm O'Regan, 12 awards were up for grabs during the event. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Table 5.
Veronica and Maurice Kelleher of Curragh Farm Lodges.
The West Cork Business and Tourism Awards gala luncheon, held on Friday, February 3rd last in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry was a very well-attended and hugely enjoyable event at which all the very best about business in West Cork was celebrated.
