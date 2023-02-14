PHOTO SPECIAL: The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2022

10/32

Bantry, West Cork, Ireland. 3rd Feb, 2023. The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards Gala Luncheon was held on Friday last. Hosted and MC'd by comedian Colm O'Regan, 12 awards were up for grabs during the event. The winner of Best West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business of the Year 2022 was Cape Clear Ferries. Josephine O'Driscoll of sponsor Failte Ireland is pictured with Seamus O'Driscol and Karen and Brendan Cottrell of Cape Clear Ferries. Photo: Andy Gibson.