PHOTO SPECIAL: Celebrating our Olympic heroes

Thank you to all our West Cork Olympians.

Thank you ... for exciting the nation, for inspiring future generations, for making us proud, for all the training/long hours/sweat/pain/tears that you’ve put in over the years, for giving us a reason to shout and cheer at the ‘telly’ (computer or phone), for helping us come to work with a spring in our step and a smile on our face, for putting the best of West Cork on show to the world.

On behalf of our readers, the people of West Cork and everyone in Ireland, well done, you are an inspiration.