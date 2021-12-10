Phil urges kids to get out and have fun

BY MARTIN WALSH

IRELAND’S fastest woman, Olympian Phil Healy was in a relaxed mood at the official opening of the Nano Nagle Sports Complex at the Presentation Primary School in Bandon as she declared, ‘It is so important to have fun. Getting out, getting active and making friends.’

‘You don’t have to be the best at sport, you don’t have to be the quickest, you just have to enjoy it and make friends while doing so,’ said the Ballineen Bullet.

The new facility, also close to Scoil Phádraig Naofa, includes an astro turf pitch, hurling wall and basketball court that will provide an important element in the development of the pupils of both Bandon schools. Phil added: ‘If you are coming out here every day and just going for a walk around the pitch with your friends, that is important, it is good for your mental health.

‘It (the facility) is there for matches with your friends and building that spirit within the school, it is such a great facility to have.’