Phase one of play park in Bandon is due by Christmas

THIS Christmas could prove to be extra special for families in Bandon as phase one of the planned new play park is expected to be completed by then.

Ann Bambury of Bandon Playground Group confirmed to The Southern Star this week that work will begin on their community project this month, with Galway-based company Kompan Ireland appointed to carry out the installation of the play park on the Glasslyn Road.

‘The timeline given for the works to be completed should between eight to nine weeks, weather depending.

‘We anticipate that the first phase will be completed for Christmas – an unprecedented Christmas present for Bandon,’ said Ann.

‘The first phase of this community development project is the playground installation, which is costing €268,000.

‘Drainage works were completed in June and a Leader funding allocation of €105,800 will be going towards the cost of Phase 1.’

Ann said that the group is continuing to fundraise to cover costs associated with the second of the project which includes landscaping and developing a walkway around the playground perimeter and they are hoping to complete this phase as soon as possible.

‘We are also asking people to return any of the money tins which were dispersed around Bandon recently to Kelleher’s Topline store and the team there have kindly offered to accept the tins on our behalf,’ she said.

Local garden designer, Anne Hamilton has been appointed to draft a landscape design rich in biodiversity friendly planting to compliment the playground and 1.2 acre site.

‘We set out to raise a community contribution of €100,000 four years ago and thankfully with the support of our community and local businesses, this has been achieved. Despite this, we are continuing to fundraise as the cost of materials has increased significantly and affecting the ability to complete Phase 2 of the project.’

Ann said the committee is determined to complete this project to its full potential by delivering this unprecedented outdoor recreation amenity to the highest standard for the people of Bandon and its environs.

‘We continue to welcome donations and sponsorship which can be made online through our GoFundMe page or donate to our Bank of Ireland account in Bandon,’ she said.