Peugeot’s 2008 SUV has wide appeal

THE Peugeot 2008 in its latest generation is one of a number of models launched by the brand in Ireland over the last year, including the 208 small hatch in standard and electric versions, and hybrid variants of the 3008 and 508.

The latest 2008 is longer and wider than its predecessor and has real road presence with a robust front face including a strong grille and lighting signature. It also has good rear styling, with cues taken from its larger 3008 and 5008 SUV siblings.

Standard spec across the range includes 16-inch alloys, air con, rear parking sensors with a very good rear view camera, LED headlights, and front fogs. My review car was the 1.5 diesel in the Allure trim. It came in a striking Nimbus dark grey exterior with privacy glass, dark roof rails, and with contrasting chrome to lighten the look.

Front doors open very wide, though very tall people will have to mind their heads when getting in or out. Once inside, though, there is plenty of head room front and back.

The boot is now 434 litres with all seats up (gaining an extra 10 litres), stretching to a huge 1,467 litres with the rear seats folded down — a boon for a growing family or for those with very active lifestyles.

For an inclusive snug feeling in the cabin, the dash curves around at both sides. A big standalone central screen and instruments section, both bright rimmed, provide all the information you need and graphics are colourful and clear. A row of well-marked toggle switches manage the fan, air con, warning triangle, ‘lock’ car, and windscreen and heated rear screen.

Peugeot are rightly gung-ho about their stunning i-Cockpit with the small steering wheel which allows you see your current speed in big digital figures above it along with other key information. It really is a superb feature that I’ve enjoyed in other Peugeots. However, I had a slight problem as when I raised my seat and moved it forward to get a good driving position — I could only see the top part of my speed Maybe it’s due to my smallish height, but I’ve not experienced this problem with any other i-Cockpits in Peugeot cars.

Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all standard assist and connectivity technologies as well as numerous active safety features.

Trims are Access, Allure, GT-Line and GT. The Allure grade adds a version of the i-Cockpit, 17-inch alloys, front parking sensors, privacy glass, auto climate control, passenger seat height adjustment, an electric parking brake, a two-position boot floor, and roof rails.

You have to go to the top GT trim for Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, a handy smartphone charging plate, and the hands-free access. All Peugeot passenger cars come with a skinny spare tyre as standard, except for their EVs which have no space for one.

The 2008 is available with a choice of four petrol engines outputting from 100hp-155hp, and one 100hp diesel. The e-2008 SUV variant has a rated range of 310kms. On the road, my diesel came into its own on all types of roads, from motorways, secondary roads, and city suburbs.

There is oodles of power on tap for everyday driving with good acceleration and good low down pulling power especially when you use the Sport driving mode for that extra oomph.

VERDICT

What I like: The strong style and excellent interior.

Price: From €24,450; review car €28,995.