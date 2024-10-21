Petition to upgrade Ballydehob Waste Water Plant

BALLYDEHOB’S Waste Water Treatment Plant, over a period of ten years, has resulted in a shocking, ongoing pollution problem in Ballydehob Bay, especially in the vicinity of the quay and in the estuary adjacent to the village.

A thick grey and brown coloured scum of sewage effluent can regularly be seen floating in on the tide from the primary discharge point, which is located just fifty meters downstream of the quay.

Added to this, grey, filthy, foul smelling water, and often even faeces and toilet paper, can frequently be seen pouring out of the storm water overflow at the septic tank directly into the lagoon.

The so called treatment plant is nothing more than a basic septic tank and Ballydonut Waste Water Action Group, Ballydehob Tidy Towns Committee and

Ballydehob Community Council are jointly spearheading a campaign to have the plant upgraded to provide proper sewage treatment for Ballydehob. To that end, a petition has been made available for the public to sign at the Post Office and most businesses in the village. It is also available at The Bank House on Mondays and Fridays.

Copies of a substantiated report, researched and compiled by Cormac Levis, which details the long history of the plant and its effects locally, are also available and can be picked up where ever the petition is available. Alternatively, email [email protected] for a copy.